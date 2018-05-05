CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

_____

557 FPUS56 KSTO 050528 AAA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ013-051115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...54 to 63

lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

77 to 83 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80 higher elevations...77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 57. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 83 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-051115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 49. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 75 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-051115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 57 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-051115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 87. Lows

around 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 81.

Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

around 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 84 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-051115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 52. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 53. Highs

76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 82 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 81 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-051115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the bay, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 77 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-051115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10

mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58.

Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 83 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 84 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-051115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54 higher elevations...

52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-051115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 47 74 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-051115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

72 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-051115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 49 to 57. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 70 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

73 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 76 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 56 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-051115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

63 to 76 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

70 higher elevations...62 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

High pressure remains in control into the weekend with above

normal temperatures. Similar temperatures are expected for

Saturday. Ridge begins to shift to the east Saturday evening

ahead of upper level low that will move from the Pacific into the

Pacific Northwest on Sunday. This wave will be weak and most

precipitation should remain to our north. Small chance a few

showers pop up across the northern mountains but amounts will be

light if anything does occur. Trough will serve to cool

temperatures a degree or two but likely won't be a noticeable

change. Ridging then rebuilds on Monday with temperatures warming

some 4-7 degrees. A few spots across the northern Sac Valley may

reach the 90 degree mark with widespread mid to upper 80s across

the rest of the valley. CEO

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 74 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 45 71 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-051115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1023 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57

lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

68 to 78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 68 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather