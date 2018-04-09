CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

711 FPUS56 KSTO 092149

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-101115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs 48 to 62 higher

elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to

37 higher elevations...36 to 41 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 65 48 55 / 20 80 40 80

$$

=

CAZ014-101115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

51 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 32. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63.

Lows 23 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 58 38 50 / 10 60 50 60

$$

=

CAZ015-101115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs around

66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 48. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

56 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 25 mph becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around 73.

Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 66 47 59 / 10 70 30 70

RED BLUFF 56 67 48 60 / 10 70 30 40

$$

=

CAZ016-101115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 56. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 42. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 73. Lows

41 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 67 50 60 / 0 50 20 50

OROVILLE 58 69 50 61 / 0 50 20 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 68 49 62 / 0 40 20 30

$$

=

CAZ017-101115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 72. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

42. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 69 48 64 / 0 40 20 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 69 48 63 / 0 40 20 10

$$

=

CAZ018-101115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 73.

Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 67 46 61 / 0 40 10 20

$$

=

CAZ019-101115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 72 47 65 / 0 20 10 10

MODESTO 57 77 49 68 / 0 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-101115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 51 39 44 / 10 40 10 50

$$

=

CAZ064-101115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

53 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 46 61 40 54 / 10 40 10 60

$$

=

CAZ066-101115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 68.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

48 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing

south winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 66 46 56 / 0 60 20 50

$$

=

CAZ067-101115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to

49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 65. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

41 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 63 44 52 / 0 70 40 30

JACKSON 55 69 47 59 / 0 30 30 10

$$

=

CAZ068-101115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 61 37 50 / 0 60 40 50

CHESTER 37 56 35 46 / 10 60 30 60

$$

=

CAZ069-101115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

249 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 71 lower elevations. Snow level above

8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 47 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to

59 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to

32 higher elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 43 to 58.

Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 56 41 45 / 0 50 60 30

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast