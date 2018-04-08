CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

437 FPUS56 KSTO 081000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-082315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

50 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 48 81 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-082315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74 higher

elevations...72 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62. Lows

24 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 34 74 / 10 0 0

CAZ015-082315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 70 46 81 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 47 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-082315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 49 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 47 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 46 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-082315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 47 79 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 47 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-082315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 46 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-082315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 47 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 72 48 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-082315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to

61 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 41 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ064-082315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to

56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 68.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 71. Lows

35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 64 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-082315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 70.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

35 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 47 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-082315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 73. Lows

33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 44 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 45 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-082315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to

56 higher elevations...47 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 57 33 72 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 54 32 69 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-082315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to

47 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to 71 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy, colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 43 65 / 0 0 0

