CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

869 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ070-220300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 64 to 74.

$$

