CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

_____

165 FPUS55 KREV 071031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet.

Highs 53 to 63. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 46 to 56.

CAZ070-080300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

54 to 64.

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 56 to 66.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

51 to 61.

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

