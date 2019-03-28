CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

190 FPUS55 KREV 281032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 28. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to

57.

$$

CAZ070-290300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 25 to 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

22 to 27. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 30 to 35.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 31. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61.

$$

_____

