CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

_____

729 FPUS55 KREV 180608

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

1008 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-182115-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

1008 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Updated to expire Winter Storm warning

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows 2 to 12. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 23 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

4 below to 6 above zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 27 to 32. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. Lows

6 to 16.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 43. Lows 15 to 25.

$$

CAZ070-182115-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

1008 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 7. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 12 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 12 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 40. Lows 19 to 24.

$$

CAZ071-182115-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

1008 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 2 to 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Highs

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ073-182115-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

1008 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

6 below to 16 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to

6 above zero. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

45.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

