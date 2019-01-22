CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
871 FPUS55 KREV 221132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
14 to 24. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 18 to
28.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
39 to 49. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 20 to 25.
$$
CAZ071-230300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
36 to 41. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 18 to 28.
$$
CAZ073-230300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 15 to
25.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.
$$
_____
