Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 28 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

14 to 24. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 15 to 25.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

36. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to

52. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 23 to 28. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 38 to

48.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the valley

floor. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

85 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 5 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 15 to 25.

$$

