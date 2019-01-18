CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
980 FPUS55 KREV 180317
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
717 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-181815-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
717 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then scattered
snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches
with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to
95 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 29 to 34.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to
42.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-181815-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
717 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 23 to
28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 20 to 25.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow
in the morning. Highs 32 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to
26. Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 37 to
47.
$$
CAZ071-181815-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
717 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then scattered snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches west of
highway 395. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Highs 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows 17 to 27.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 36 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to
25. Highs 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 41 to
46.
$$
CAZ073-181815-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
717 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then isolated
snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up
to 115 mph decreasing to 85 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs
41 to 51.
$$
