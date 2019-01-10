CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

533 FPUS55 KREV 102332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

17 to 27. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 16 to 21. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 23 to

33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows

23 to 33. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to

46.

CAZ071-111500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 24 to 34.

CAZ073-111500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

17 to 27.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 19 to 29.

