CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Highs
31 to 36. Lows 23 to 33.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 37 to 42.
CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to
41. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
26 to 31.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 41 to
46.
CAZ071-030300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
24 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to
34.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 40 to 45.
CAZ073-030300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 16 to 26.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 37 to 47.
