CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
416 FPUS55 KREV 281131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 25 to
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 85 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 27 to
32.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Highs
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs
41 to 46.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to
37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs
38 to 43. Lows 18 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
$$
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to
38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to
39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 36 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 below to 4 above zero. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above
zero. Highs 33 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Highs
42 to 52.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather