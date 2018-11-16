CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

639 FPUS55 KREV 162331

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-171500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 15 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 18 to 28.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-171500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ071-171500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 48.

CAZ073-171500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 11 to 21.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50.

