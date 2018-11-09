CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

295 FPUS55 KREV 091131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 59.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather