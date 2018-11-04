CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
747 FPUS55 KREV 041131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows
17 to 27.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 17 to
27.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 18 to 28.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs
56 to 61.
$$
CAZ071-050300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows
17 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62.
$$
CAZ073-050300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows
12 to 22.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 14 to
24.
$$
_____
