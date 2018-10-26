CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

304 FPUS55 KREV 261031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

blowing dust. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

24 to 34.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 53 to 63.

http://weather.gov/reno

