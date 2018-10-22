CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

131 FPUS55 KREV 221031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 16 to

26. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 18 to

28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 21 to 31.

$$

