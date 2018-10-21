CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018



926 FPUS55 KREV 212232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-221500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-221500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-221500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

32 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-221500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 23 to 33.

$$

