CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

420 FPUS55 KREV 141031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 21 to

31.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 31 to

41.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 27 to

37.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 19 to

29.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather