CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
760 FPUS55 KREV 091031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 8000 to
8500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 19 to 29.
CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to
73. North winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to 40.
CAZ071-100300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 26 to 36.
CAZ073-100300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 20 to 30.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 59 to
69.
