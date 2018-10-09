CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

760 FPUS55 KREV 091031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 8000 to

8500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

73. North winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 26 to 36.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 20 to 30.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 59 to

69.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

