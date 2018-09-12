CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

215 FPUS55 KREV 121031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 26 to 36.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 78 to 88.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 30 to

40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 32 to 42.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 25 to 35.

