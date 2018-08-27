CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

953 FPUS55 KREV 271031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 30 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of blowing dust. Lows 43 to 53.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 45 to 55. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 29 to 39.

