CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

357 FPUS55 KREV 121031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 40 to

50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 92 to 102. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to

66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 55 to

65.

$$

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with isolated showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 47 to 57.

$$

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather