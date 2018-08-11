CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
902 FPUS55 KREV 111031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88.
Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of
smoke after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to
87. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
38 to 48.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Lows
38 to 48.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 87 to 97. Lows
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze. Highs 88 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
89 to 99.
$$
CAZ071-120300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze.
Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 85 to 95. Lows
46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 86 to 96. Lows
45 to 55.
$$
CAZ073-120300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Haze and areas
of smoke through the night. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and
areas of smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 40 to
50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to
88. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to
50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 37 to 47.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather