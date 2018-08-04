CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 54 to 64.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

