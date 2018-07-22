CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

_____

004 FPUS55 KREV 221031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

81 to 91.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 57 to

67.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 50 to

60.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

76 to 86. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather