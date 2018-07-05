CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
283 FPUS55 KREV 051031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up
to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.
CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to
63.
CAZ071-060300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 45 to 55.
CAZ073-060300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to
93. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 84 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.
