CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

841 FPUS55 KREV 212230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-221500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-221500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 67 to

77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 41 to 51.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ071-221500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and isolated

showers. Lows 41 to 51. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 62 to

72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ073-221500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers, scattered thunderstorms and snow showers in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

64 to 74.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

