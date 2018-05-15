CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

702 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

702 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Snow level 9500 to

10000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 55 to 65. Light

winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, slight

chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

702 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 45 to 55.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

702 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 74.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

702 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Lows 30 to

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level lowering to

9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to 8500 feet. Lows 29 to

39. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

