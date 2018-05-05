CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 70 to 80.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 68 to 78.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 32 to 42.

