CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:33 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 33 to
43.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.
Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to
42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 70 to 80.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 77 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 68 to 78.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to
41. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 32 to
42.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 32 to 42.
