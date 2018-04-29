CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

014 FPUS55 KREV 291031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering

to lake level. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

32 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 32 to

42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

72 to 82.

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms, isolated showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

29 to 39.

