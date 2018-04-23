CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:38 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
59 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
30 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to 62.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to
69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
64 to 74. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to
35. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 55 to 65.
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast