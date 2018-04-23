CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

620 FPUS55 KREV 231031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

30 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to

35. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 55 to 65.

