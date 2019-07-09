CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

865 FPUS55 KPSR 090956

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

255 AM MST Tue Jul 9 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

255 AM MST Tue Jul 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 74 to 82. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Light wind in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Hot.

Highs 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

255 AM MST Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

255 AM MST Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ565-092300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 74 to 84. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ563-092300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ567-092300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light wind in the morning becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light wind in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot. Highs

107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

255 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

