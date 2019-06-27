CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Thu Jun 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 77 to 84. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 104 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

125 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

125 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Windy and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ560-561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

125 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 90 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

