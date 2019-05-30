CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

_____

768 FPUS55 KPSR 301044

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

343 AM MST Thu May 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

343 AM MST Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 96. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

343 AM MST Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-302300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

343 AM MST Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ566-302300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

343 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

343 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

343 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather