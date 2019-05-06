CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

147 AM MST Mon May 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

147 AM MST Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 56 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

147 AM MST Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows 50 to

60. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

147 AM MST Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light wind in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

147 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

147 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

147 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

