CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

_____

500 FPUS55 KPSR 290937

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

237 AM MST Mon Apr 29 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

237 AM MST Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

237 AM MST Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Much cooler. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

237 AM MST Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs

82 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler.

Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

237 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 20 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

237 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

very windy and much cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 25 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 25 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 88. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

237 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Windy

and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

$$

