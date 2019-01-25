CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

020 FPUS55 KPSR 250557

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1056 PM MST Thu Jan 24 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1056 PM MST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1056 PM MST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1056 PM MST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

956 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

956 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

956 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

