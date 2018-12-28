CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

921 FPUS55 KPSR 281001

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

259 AM MST Fri Dec 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

259 AM MST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SATURDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 51 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ549-555-282300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

259 AM MST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SATURDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Cooler.

Highs 48 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ569-282300-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

159 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 52 to 57. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

159 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

159 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

159 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, very windy and colder. Highs 39 to 49. North wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 25 to 35. North wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 27 to 37. North wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

159 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

