CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

672 FPUS55 KPSR 152025

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

124 PM MST Sat Dec 15 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-161100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

124 PM MST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 69. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-161100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

124 PM MST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light wind in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-161100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

124 PM MST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1224 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. Light wind in the evening becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1224 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1224 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

