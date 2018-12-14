CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

953 FPUS55 KPSR 142010

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 PM MST Fri Dec 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 PM MST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 PM MST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 PM MST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light wind in the evening

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

