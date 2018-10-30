CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

568 FPUS55 KPSR 300956

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

255 AM MST Tue Oct 30 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

255 AM MST Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 84. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 77. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

255 AM MST Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-302300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

255 AM MST Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light wind in the morning becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-302300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

255 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

255 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. West

wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

255 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 63 to 73. North

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

_____

