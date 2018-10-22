CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

866 FPUS55 KPSR 220854

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Mon Oct 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 AM MST Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 82 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

83 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66. Northeast wind around

5 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 90.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

153 AM MST Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

153 AM MST Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 55 to

65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

153 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

153 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 83 to

88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

153 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

