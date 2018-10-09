CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

236 FPUS55 KPSR 091019

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

318 AM MST Tue Oct 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

318 AM MST Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 79. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light wind in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

78 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 60s. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

318 AM MST Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Light wind in the evening becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

77 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of measurable rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

318 AM MST Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather