CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

_____

244 FPUS55 KPSR 032010

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 PM MST Wed Oct 3 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-041100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 PM MST Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 10 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-041100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 PM MST Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 10 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

