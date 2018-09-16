CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
311 FPUS55 KPSR 162009
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
109 PM MST Sun Sep 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-171100-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
109 PM MST Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106. Southeast wind around
5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105. South wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 70s. Chance of measurable
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-171100-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
109 PM MST Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph
in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain
10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance
of measurable rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
$$
AZZ553-554-171100-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
109 PM MST Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Light wind in the morning
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain
10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
CAZ566-171100-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
109 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
$$
CAZ562-171100-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
109 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 69 to 79. West wind
20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 96 to 101.
$$
CAZ560-561-171100-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
109 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather