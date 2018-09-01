CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

606 PM MST Fri Aug 31 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-011100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

606 PM MST Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 77 to

83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

AZZ541-549-555-011100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

606 PM MST Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to

81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-011100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

606 PM MST Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ566-011100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

606 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ562-011100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

606 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ560-561-011100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

606 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

