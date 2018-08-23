CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

_____

684 FPUS55 KPSR 230858

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Thu Aug 23 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

