CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

467 FPUS55 KPSR 142034

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

133 PM MST Tue Aug 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ548-550-551-151100-

East Valley-South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

133 PM MST Tue Aug 14 2018

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

and Paradise Valley

133 PM MST Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

96 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

133 PM MST Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

133 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

133 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

133 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to

100. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

